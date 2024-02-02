Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.16. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

