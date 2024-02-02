Savant Capital LLC Sells 17,783 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

