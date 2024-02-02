Savant Capital LLC Sells 383 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.91.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

