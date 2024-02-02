Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after buying an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 312,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

