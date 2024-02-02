Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 20,045 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

