Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

