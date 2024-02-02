Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.10

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 26278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

