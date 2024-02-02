SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,900 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $12,445.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

