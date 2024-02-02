SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ossiam increased its position in SEI Investments by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

