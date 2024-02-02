ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $770.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $789.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $712.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.