Shoe Zone plc (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.90 on April 2nd

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shoe Zone Price Performance
Shoe Zone stock opened at GBX 253.24 ($3.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.07 million, a P/E ratio of 892.86 and a beta of 1.29. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 197.55 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.41.
About Shoe Zone
