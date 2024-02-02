Sigma Planning Corp Buys 374 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after buying an additional 346,652 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 219,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
