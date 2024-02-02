Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $94.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

