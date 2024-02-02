Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

