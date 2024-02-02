Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 789.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

PRU opened at $102.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

