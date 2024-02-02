Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.