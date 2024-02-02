Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.33% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

