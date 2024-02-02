Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $54.12.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

