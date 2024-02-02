Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

