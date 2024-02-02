Sigma Planning Corp Sells 159 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.5 %

SWK stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

