Sigma Planning Corp Sells 164 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

