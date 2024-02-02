Sigma Planning Corp Sells 433 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

