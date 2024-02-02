Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,813 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

