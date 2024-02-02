Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,275 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

