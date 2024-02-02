Sigma Planning Corp Sells 975 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

