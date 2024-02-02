Signaturefd LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $231.78 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,527 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

