Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after acquiring an additional 527,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

