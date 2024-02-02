Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Gap Up to $43.64

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.64, but opened at $47.12. Silgan shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 117,312 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

