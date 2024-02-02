Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.96 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.