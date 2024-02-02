SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Donna F. Vieira Sells 12,308 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.