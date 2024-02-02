Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $623,522,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,463 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNAP stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

