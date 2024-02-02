Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

