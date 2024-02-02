Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

