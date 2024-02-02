South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 3,700 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 177.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.02. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

