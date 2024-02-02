South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $111.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

