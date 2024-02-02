South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

