South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.