South Dakota Investment Council Buys 19,040 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.7 %

UA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

