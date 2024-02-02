South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 5,041 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $295.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

