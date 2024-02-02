South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.