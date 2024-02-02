South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.