South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 40.4% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 52.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 49.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 456,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

