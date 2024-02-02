South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

