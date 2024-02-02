South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Intuit were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $632.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $654.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

