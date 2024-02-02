South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.3% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,617,000 after purchasing an additional 287,446 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMO opened at $552.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.