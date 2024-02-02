South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

