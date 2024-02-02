South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average is $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

