South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $111.14 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,449 shares of company stock worth $1,231,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

