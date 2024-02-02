South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Spire by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.