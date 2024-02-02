South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

